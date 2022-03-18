US existing home sales fell in February amid supply crunch

Though there was a slight increase in supply, existing home sales fell in the United States in February as prices continued to rise, industry data said

Washington (AFP) – Sales of existing homes dropped sharply in the United States last month as buyers struggled to afford homes that remained scarce, an industry survey said Friday.

Advertising Read more

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported existing home sales dropped 7.2 percent in February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.02 million, a larger fall than analysts had expected.

"Housing affordability continues to be a major challenge, as buyers are getting a double whammy: rising mortgage rates and sustained price increases," NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said.

"Some who had previously qualified at a three percent mortgage rate are no longer able to buy at the four percent rate."

The supply of homes for sales ticked up 2.4 percent last month to a 1.7-month supply at the current pace of sales, up from the record low recorded in January but nonetheless a tight market, NAR said.

The median existing home price continued to rise to $357,300, up 15 percent from the same month in 2021.

"The sharp jump in mortgage rates and increasing inflation is taking a heavy toll on consumers' savings," Yun said.

"However, I expect the pace of price appreciation to slow as demand cools and as supply improves somewhat due to more home construction."

All regions saw sales decrease, with business in the Northeast dipping 11.5 percent and the Midwest falling nearly the same amount.

Sales dipped 5.1 percent in the South and 4.7 percent in the West, the survey said.

Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics said existing home sales are likely to fall further as more buyers are priced out of the market.

"Resilient demand and strong income gains should keep a floor under home sales, however, particularly if home price growth moderates," she said in an analysis.

© 2022 AFP