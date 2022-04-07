US House speaker Pelosi tests positive for Covid

Nancy Pelosi (2nd from left), who has tested positive for Covid, at a White House event with President Joe Biden

Washington (AFP) – Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the US House of Representatives, has tested positive for Covid-19, her spokesman said Thursday.

The 82-year-old lawmaker from California is currently asymptomatic, Drew Hammill said on Twitter.

"The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided," Hammill said.

Pelosi, who attended a bill signing event at the White House on Wednesday with President Joe Biden, cancelled a press conference planned for Thursday.

Her spokesman said she will quarantine in line with the guidance of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At least two members of Biden's cabinet and several lawmakers have tested positive for Covid after attending a gala dinner in Washington over the weekend. Pelosi reportedly did not attend the event.

© 2022 AFP