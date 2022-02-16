US retailers begin 2022 with a big jump in sales

US retailers posted a big increase in sales in January, following an unexpected slump the month prior

Washington (AFP) – US retailers more than regained ground lost in an unexpected December slump, with a surprise boom in January sales, according to government data released Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

Retail sales rose 3.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said, double what was expected and a dramatic reversal of the 2.5 percent decline in December, which was worse than originally reported.

"The strength of this rebound adds credence to the idea that December sales were weak largely because people pulled holiday purchases forward, fearing shortages of popular items," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

He said the report points to better-than-expected GDP growth in the first quarter.

The auto industry, which continues to face lean inventories due to the global semiconductor shortage that has cut into production, bounced back last month with a 5.7 percent jump in sales of motor vehicles and parts, according to the Commerce Department.

Nonstore retailers encompassing e-commerce firms saw sales soar 14.5 percent, while furniture and home stores reported a 7.2 percent increase, and sales at department stores rose 9.2 percent, the report said.

Building materials and garden equipment dealers saw a 4.1 increase in sales, and electronics and appliance business increased 1.9 percent.

Gas stations were among the few sectors that reported a decline in sales in January, with a 1.3 percent fall. Sporting goods stores saw a three percent decrease, while bars and restaurants and health and personal care stores suffered dips of under one percent.

© 2022 AFP