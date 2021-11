US teen Kyle Rittenhouse cleared over protester deaths

Kyle Rittenhouse reacts as he is found not guilty for shooting and killing two men and wounding another during protests and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year

Kenosha (United States) (AFP) – Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teenager who shot dead two men during protests and riots against police brutality in Wisconsin last year, was acquitted of all charges on Friday after a high-profile and politically divisive trial.

A jury found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty of reckless and intentional homicide and other charges stemming from the shootings that took place in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The case drew national attention, in part because it arose from the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that swept the country last year and featured a controversial mix of guns, racial tensions and vigilantism.

Rittenhouse, who claimed he acted in self-defense, sobbed and shook as the verdict was read, sank into his chair and embraced his lawyer before rushing out of the courtroom.

President Joe Biden warned against violence following the verdict in the closely watched trial and appealed for calm.

"While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken," Biden said in a statement.

"I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law.

There were scattered cheers and clapping from supporters of Rittenhouse outside the Kenosha courthouse after the verdict.

Several opponents marched around beating drums and chanting "Guilty, guilty, the whole system is guilty as hell."

A woman reacts, in anger, to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict outside the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Protestors also marched in Chicago and New York, while in Portland demonstrators clashed with law enforcement and damaged buildings.

Rittenhouse testified during the two-week trial that he shot dead two men and wounded another with his AR-15 semi-automatic rifle after being attacked.

Prosecutors dismissed the self-defense claim, saying it was the then 17-year-old Rittenhouse who "provoked" the events during a night of unrest in Kenosha.

National attention

Rittenhouse faced five charges -- one count of intentional homicide, one count of reckless homicide, one count of attempted intentional homicide and two counts of recklessly endangering safety.

The most serious charge -- intentional homicide -- carried a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The jury deliberated for a total of 26 hours over four days before delivering a unanimous verdict of not guilty on all counts.

Civil unrest erupted in Kenosha, a city of 100,000 on the shores of Lake Michigan, in August 2020 after a white policeman shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back several times during an arrest, leaving him paralyzed.

Judge Bruce Schroeder looks on as the verdicts are read in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

In right-wing and pro-gun circles, Rittenhouse, who claimed he went to Kenosha to protect businesses from looters and act as a medic, was hailed as a heroic figure.

Prosecutors said Rittenhouse -- who lived in the neighboring state of Illinois -- had come to Kenosha as a self-appointed "junior policeman" and "made a series of reckless decisions."

'Miscarriage of justice'

Shannon Watts, founder of gun control group Moms Demand Action, was among those denouncing the not guilty finding.

"That a teenager could travel across state lines to a protest he had nothing to do with; shoot three people, killing two; and face no criminal consequences is a miscarriage of justice and an indictment of our criminal justice system," Watts said.

A supporter of Kyle Rittenhouse reacts to the not guilty verdict

For many athletes of color, the verdict represented a US justice system weighted against minorities.

"We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist," tweeted Colin Kaepernick, the American footballer and racial justice activist who initiated the national anthem protests that roiled the NFL.

Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the top flight of hugely popular NASCAR racing said the verdict would have been different had Rittenhouse been Black.

"Ha, let the boy be black and it would’ve been life, hell he would've had his life taken before the bullshit trial.. sad".

'Remain peaceful'

Republican lawmakers welcomed the not guilty finding.

"Justice has been served," said Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson. "I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild."

US President Joe Biden appealed for calm after the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Former president Donald Trump, in a statement released on the Twitter account of his chief spokeswoman Liz Harrington, said: "Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. It's called being found NOT GUILTY -- And by the way, if that's not self defense, nothing is!"

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has put 500 members of the state National Guard on standby in the event of trouble.

In his statement, Biden said he had spoken to Evers and offered assistance if needed to ensure public safety.

The NAACP, the African-American civil rights group, said the verdict is a "travesty and fails to deliver justice on behalf of those who lost their lives."

