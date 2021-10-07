US troops secretly training Taiwanese since last year: report

A US-made E2K Early Warning Aircraft (EWA) takes off from a motorway in Pingtung, southern Taiwan, during the annual Han Kuang drill in September 2021

Advertising Read more

Washington (AFP)

US special operations forces and marines have been secretly training Taiwanese troops for more than one year, risking the ire of China, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The Journal said about two-dozen US service members have trained Taiwanese ground and maritime forces "for at least a year," amid China's rising verbal threats against the island ally of the United States.

The report cited unnamed officials for the report. Taiwan's Defense Ministry declined to comment on the report.

The Pentagon did not confirm or deny it. Spokesman John Supple said the US support for Taiwan's military is gauged on its defense needs.

"Our support for and defense relationship with Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China," Supple said in a statement.

"We urge Beijing to honor its commitment to the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait differences."

The report appeared to confirm Taiwan media articles last November -- which cited Taiwan's Naval Command -- that US troops had arrived there to train Taiwan marines and special forces in small-boat and amphibious operations.

Those reports were subsequently denied by US and Taiwanese officials, who emphasized the two sides are involved in bilateral military exchanges and cooperation.

The United States supplies weapons to Taiwan, including missiles for defense and fighter jets, amid Beijing's threat to forcibly retake control of the island and reintegrate it with China.

The US also maintains an ambiguous commitment to defend Taiwan, which Beijing considers a renegade province.

A video released last year and featured in Taiwan media showed US troops taking part in an exercise on the island dubbed "Balance Tamper."

Chinese forces have stepped up their activities toward Taiwan in the past year, conducting sea assault exercises and flying large sorties of bombers and fighters close to Taiwan airspace.

On Monday, Taiwan scrambled its own air force after a record 56 Chinese warplanes crossed into its air defense zone.

US State Department Spokesman Ned Price called the Chinese activity "destabilizing" and "provocative."

"We strongly urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan," he said, calling US commitment to the island "rock-solid".

© 2021 AFP