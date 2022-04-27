USA to host Uruguay in World Cup warm-up match in June

A Uruguayan lineup expcted to feature Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez will visit the United States for a 2022 World Cup warm-up match on June 5 at Kansas City, the US Soccer Federation announced Wednesday

Chicago (AFP) – The United States will play host to Uruguay in a 2022 World Cup warm-up match for both clubs on June 5 at Kansas City, the US Soccer Federation announced Wednesday.

The Americans own a record of 2-2 with three drawn against La Celeste, the most recent meeting a 1-1 draw in 2019 at St. Louis.

US coach Gregg Berhalter's squad will begin their training matches on June 1 at Cincinnati against Morocco before meeting an Uruguay lineup featuring all-time leading scorer Luis Suarez of Atletico Madrid and Edinson Cavani of Manchester United.

"We're looking forward to facing another high-level opponent that is also preparing for the World Cup. Uruguay has some world-class talent and is one of the top teams in South America," Berhalter said.

"These are the kinds of opportunities we need to continue to grow as a group and set ourselves up to be successful in Qatar."

After hosting the South American squad, the Americans will host Grenada in a CONCACAF Nations League match on June 10 at Austin, Texas, and visit El Salvador four days later.

Uruguay reached the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals, losing to eventual champion France. The Uruguayans were drawn into this year's Group H with Ghana, South Korea and Portugal.

The USA will play in Group B against England, Iran and either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine.

