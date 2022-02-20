Utah guard Mitchell to miss NBA All-Star Game with illness

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell pulled out of Sunday's NBA All-Star Game due to a non-Covid-19-related illness

Cleveland (AFP) – Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell pulled out of Sunday's 71st NBA All-Star Game just hours before tip-off due to an illness.

Mitchell, a 25-year-old American, was selected as a reserve on the team of LeBron James to play against Team Kevin Durant in the matchup at Cleveland, Ohio.

Mitchell, a three-time All-Star selection and 2018 Slam Dunk Contest champion, said the illness was not related to Covid-19.

“It is a great honor and has always been a dream of mine to be selected as an NBA All-Star," Mitchell said.

"Remorsefully, I will not be able to play in tonight's All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness."

"I'm focused on getting well and back out on the court."

Mitchell has averaged 25.5 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds a contest for the Jazz, who rank fourth in the Western Conference at 36-22 -- 12 games back of the league-leading Phoenix Suns.

