Van Aert wins E3 Classic as Jumbo dominate again

Paris (AFP) – Belgian ace Wout van Aert won the E3 one day cycling classic on Friday as his Jumbo team once again proved too powerful for their rivals.

Jumbo attacked after 80 kilometres, splitting the peloton. Then, with 42km to go, Van Aert and his new French teammate Christophe Laporte dropped what was left.

The duo were part of a Jumbo effort that put a stranglehold on the recent Paris-Nice stage race, where the team twice swept the stage podium places with an astonishing demonstration of strength.

"The team was impressive. I have to thank every single one of the guys to set us up in the final. Me and Christophe were supposed to be more defensive," Van Aert said after the race.

"This is how we want to race and this is the way everybody believes we can have the biggest chance of winning."

Van Aert, who won three stage on last year's Tour de France, is a force in one day racing, and on the 204km run around Harelbeke on Friday he demonstrated why, with his power and savvy.

Swiss rider Stefan Kueng crossed the line over 1min 35sec adrift in third place, with Milan San Remo champion Matej Mohoric fourth at the same time.

Belgian outfit Quick Step can usually be counted on to perform here but last year's champion Kasper Asgreen never recovered from an early puncture.

© 2022 AFP