Venezuelan Olympic medallist says she was victim of homophobic attack

Caracas (AFP) – Stefany Hernandez, a bronze medallist in BMX at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said she was the victim of a homophobic attack in a restaurant in Caracas, while the prosecutor's office announced an arrest.

"They hit us," Hernandez posted on Instagram on Saturday night. "A security man hit me (in the) face and ear. There was also pushing and shoving and insults.

"They kicked me out of the place with a group of friends because some homophobes who wanted to attack us didn't like me."

Hernandez, 30, competed in the London Games in 2012 and then took third place in Rio in BMX cycling.

"The violent people, and the owners of the venue, were surely satisfied. How sad!" she added.

Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab announced on Twitter on Sunday that an investigation had been opened and a man "accused of the crime of aggravated physical violence" had been arrested.

In a statement, the managers of the restaurant said the incident occurred in a bar that operates on their premises and whose concession they had immediately revoked.

"We have made available the audiovisual material recorded by our security cameras" to "assist in the investigation," the text said.

Hernandez married Marina Chali in 2018 in Switzerland, where she lived and coached. The couple have since separated.

In Venezuela, gays and lesbians cannot marry, adopt children or make medical decisions on behalf of their partners.

