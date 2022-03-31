Vettel cleared to race in Australian GP after Covid absence

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel has missed the first two races of the Formula One season with coronavirus
London (AFP) – Sebastian Vettel has been declared fit to take part in next week's Australian Grand Prix after he missed the opening two races of the season following a bout of coronavirus.

Vettel's Aston Martin team confirmed the four-time world champion, 34, would be available to race in Melbourne.

"We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside @lance_stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 @F1 season at the @ausgrandprix," the British-based team tweeted.

Aston Martin are without a point following a poor start to the season.

Vettel's Covid replacement, reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, finished 17th and last in Bahrain and then 12th in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

