Vikings sign Rams assistant O'Connell as new coach

Washington (AFP) – Kevin O'Connell, offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, was named head coach of the NFL's Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.

At 36, O'Connell becomes the second-youngest head coach in the league behind the Rams' Sean McVay.

An agreement was reached earlier this month but no deal could be finalized until after the Super Bowl, which the Rams won over Cincinnati last Sunday in Los Angeles.

"We are ecstatic to add Kevin as our head coach," Vikings owner Mark Wilf said in a statement. "He is a strong leader, an innovative coach and an excellent communicator.

"Kevin played the game at all levels, which gives him a unique connection to players, and he is highly respected throughout the league. Vikings fans should be excited for the future of this team under Kevin's direction."

O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer, who was fired last month after eight seasons in Minnesota. Zimmer went 72-56 with one tie and 2-3 in the playoffs, but the Vikings missed the playoffs with losing records in each of the past two seasons, going 7-9 and 8-9.

After directing quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offensive unit on a game-winning late drive that helped produce an NFL crown, O'Connell will have his first head coaching job after assistant positions with the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Washington.

"He will be a great partner in building this football team for long-term success," Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement.

"He understands what is critical to leading a team that wins at the highest level, and he has an ability to simplify the complex, which will help us in problem-solving in all football areas."

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tossed 33 touchdown passes last season with only seven interceptions, but the team has reached the playoffs only once in his four seasons in Minnesota.

© 2022 AFP