Vilnius to redevelop notorious prison turned Netflix set

Vilnius (AFP)

Lithuania is searching for investors to redevelop a historic former prison used by Tsarist Russia and Nazi Germany which has more recently served as a Netflix film set and concert venue.

Built in 1902, the sprawling Lukiskes prison was closed in 2019 and was used in the fourth season of the Netflix drama "Stranger Things".

Lithuanian authorities say it could be turned into co-working spaces, a museum, workshops, leisure and entertainment spots as well as hotel rooms.

The facility includes an Orthodox Church as well as offices and apartments for the prison guards.

"We are looking for the best possible solution to create a vibrant place, focused on revitalizing, giving meaning and opening up our national heritage to the needs of society," said Inga Urbonaite-Vadokliene from Lithuania's state property bank.

The complex is currently leased to a music agency called "8 Days a Week" which is planning to organise a series of events and host co-working spaces there.

During World War II, it was used by the Gestapo to hold Jews from the Vilna Ghetto, and it held political prisoners during Tsarist and Soviet times.

More recently, it held French rock star Bertrand Cantat who beat his actress girlfriend Marie Trintignant to death in a Vilnius hotel room in 2003.

