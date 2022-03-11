Vlhova wins in Sweden to reignite World Cup charge

Åre (Sweden) (AFP) – Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova clinched victory in the World Cup giant slalom event at Are on Friday to keep her hopes of the overall title alive.

The Slovak enjoyed a 1.24sec win over Italy's Marta Bassino while American star Mikaela Shiffrin was 1.70sec off the pace after the second run.

Olympic giant slalom champion Sara Hector failed to finish the second run.

Vlhova is now 77 points behind Shiffrin in the general classification ahead of a World Cup slalom at the same venue on Saturday.

Shiffrin, who was down in sixth spot after the first run, is bidding for a fourth overall World Cup triumph after winning in successive seasons from 2017-2019.

"Big fight tonight in difficult conditions… congrats @BassinoMarta and Petra Vlhova with skiing on another level," tweeted Shiffrin who now has 118 World Cup podium places.

"I'm happy with a podium to fight back a few spots in challenging conditions on the second."

© 2022 AFP