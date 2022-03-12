Wales call up Alun Wyn Jones for Italy finale

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Wales have called up regular captain Alun Wyn Jones for their final match of this season's Six Nations, against Italy in Cardiff next week, officials announced Saturday.

The 36-year-old lock, the world's most capped player, is yet to feature in the 2022 Championship after suffering a shoulder injury in a 54-16 defeat by New Zealand in Cardiff in October.

But he is available to face Italy at the Principality Stadium on March 19.

"Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys) has been called up to the Wales senior men's squad for the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations and is eligible for selection to face Italy in the final round of the Championship," said a Welsh Rugby Union statement.

Reigning champions Wales were beaten 13-9 by leaders France in Cardiff on Friday -- their third defeat in four Six Nations matches this season.

