Wales' Faletau fit again to face England

Taulupe Faletau (right) has returned to the Wales squad

London (AFP) – Bath's Taulupe Faletau has been called up to the Wales squad ahead of Saturday's Six Nations meeting with England.

Advertising Read more

The back-row forward replaces Exeter Chiefs' Christ Tshiunza, who was previously released back to his club following a hamstring injury.

Faletau, who won the last of his 86 caps almost a year ago, has only just returned from seven months out with an ankle injury but has proved his fitness with outings against Wasps and Leicester in the English Premiership.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac is without Faletau's fellow British and Irish Lions Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric through injuries.

However, the defending champions shrugged off the disappointment of a 29-7 defeat to Ireland on the opening weekend of the Six Nations to bounce back with a 20-17 win over Scotland.

© 2022 AFP