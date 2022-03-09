Wales not focused on wrecking France's Grand Slam hopes - Biggar

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Welsh thoughts are not so focused on halting a French Grand Slam as much as putting in a performance of which they can be proud, Wales captain Dan Biggar said ahead of Friday's Six Nations Test.

Advertising Read more

France arrive in Cardiff on the back of three convincing wins over Italy, Ireland and Scotland to face a Wales side that also beat the Scots, but went down to Ireland and England.

"Not this weekend! We haven't once mentioned it," Biggar said of possible motivation gained from thoughts of wrecking French Grand Slam hopes.

"We know it's going to take a huge effort for us to retain the trophy, we know we're really up against it.

"We're really not bothered if us winning stops France win the Grand Slam or Championship. We really are just worried about making sure we finish on a high."

France pipped Wales 32-30 in Paris in last season's championship, denying them the Grand Slam but not the Six Nations title.

But the French have gone on to establish themselves as arguably the best team in global rugby, something not lost on Biggar.

"A night kick-off, playing the form team in the world at the minute. It doesn't get any better than that," Biggar said.

"This French team is probably slightly different to the team we've played over the last few years in terms of the size of the pack and in-form players and coaching set-up.

"Physicality is a huge thing for us on Friday night. You look at the way they dismantled Scotland in the second half. It's about making sure we're physically ready.

"We're going to have to earn what we get on Friday night."

Much of the game's ebb and flow will come from the machinations of the respective half-back pairings.

Biggar, thrust into the captaincy role through the absence of the injured Alun Wyn Jones, has bonded well with Tomos Williams, but they will be up against the slick French pairing of skipper Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack.

"Dupont has a huge influence. His partnership with Ntamack has flourished and they're in good form. They're going to be huge danger men," admitted Biggar.

"We try to get our house in order and focus on ourselves and give ourselves the opportunity to put our best foot forward."

Biggar added: "The form they've showed over the last 12 months, they're playing some really exciting rugby underpinned by an incredible sized pack and the ball carriers they've got.

"They're not going to dish too much up for you to feast on. It's about being disciplined ourselves, matching them physically and starting the game well.

"We started well against Scotland and got a result."

© 2022 AFP