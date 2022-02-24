Wales recall Faletau and drop Rees-Zammit for England

Taulupe Faletau (R) has returned to the Wales team

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Wales coach Wayne Pivac has recalled No 8 Taulupe Faletau and dropped wing Louis Rees-Zammit from his side for Saturday's Six Nations match against England at Twickenham.

Faletau is set to make his first Wales appearance in 11 months following a long-term ankle injury after playing in his English club Bath's last two Premiership matches against Wasps and Leicester.

He returns in a reshaped back-row, with Ross Moriarty switching to blindside flanker and Taine Basham at openside.

Jac Morgan, who made his Test debut in a 20-17 win over Scotland in Cardiff, is on the bench.

Rees-Zammit has been replaced by the fit-again Josh Adams, with Alex Cuthbert retained on the other wing and set to win his 50th cap.

Both reigning champions Wales and England have one win and one defeat so far in this season's Six Nations.

Wales team to play England (15-1)

Liam Williams; Alex Cuthbert, Owen Watkin, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar (capt), Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Taine Basham, Ross Moriarty; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Tomas Francis, Ryan Elias, Wyn Jones

Replacements: Dewi Lake, Gareth Thomas, Leon Brown, Seb Davies, Jac Morgan, Kieran Hardy, Gareth Anscombe, Jonathan Davies

Coach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)

