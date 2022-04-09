Waley-Cohen delivers a Grand National fairytale farewell

Amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen made his last ride a memorable one as he won the world's greatest steeplechase, the Grand National, on Noble Yeats at Aintree on Saturday

Waley-Cohen had ridden six winners over the National fences prior to Saturday but he reserved his greatest moment until last.

The 39-year-old jumped the last alongside 15/2 favourite Any Second Now but Noble Yeats found extra in the demanding run-in to record a fairytale ending to the jockey's career.

Waley-Cohen stood up in his saddle, waved his whip in celebration and paid a handsome tribute to his father Robert, who bought the horse only in February.

Noble Yeats also became the first seven-year-old to win the National since Bogskar in 1940.

"I want to say thank you to dad. He never wavered, never a cross word," said Waley-Cohen.

"I also have a long suffering wife. It's a fantasy... I just feel love, happiness and gratitude for being on the right horses."

Waley-Cohen, who won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2011, said it was a great moment for his whole family after his brother Tom died of cancer in 2004.

"Thomas died before his 20s so these days are family days."

His father was in tears.

"It is a dream come true," said Waley-Cohen. "It is a team effort and thank God it has really worked.

"It takes dedication, hard work and is absolutely fabulous. He has dreamed of winning this ever since he sat on a rocking horse in the nursery.

"His love affair with the sport goes back to then."

Although English owned and ridden it was an Irish-trained winner with Emmett Mullins -- the nephew of Irish training legend Willie -- almost forgotten in the aftermath despite winning the race with his first ever runner.

"This was the long term plan and it has come to fruition," said Mullins.

"The form gave us confidence but the man to talk to is the man who rode him."

Defending champion Minella Times was one of many of the fancied runners who failed to get round, Rachael Blackmore's mount falling at the ninth fence when in the back of the field.

The strongly-fancied mare Snow Leopardess was pulled up before they went out for a second go at the fences.

Mullins's fellow trainer Ciaran Murphy was also having his first runner in the race but it only lasted one fence as the favoured Enjoy D'Allen fell.

Another that went early on was Eclair Surf, who came to grief at the third and along with the pulled up Discorama were being assessed by vets over concerns for their health.

Just 15 of the 40 who set out finished.

