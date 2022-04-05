Wallabies to play three home Tests against England in July

The Wallabies will play three Tests against England in July

Sydney (AFP) – The Wallabies will play Eddie Jones' England in a three-match series in July, including the first rugby Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground since 1986, it was announced Tuesday.

Game one will be at Optus Stadium in Perth on July 2 ahead of a clash in Brisbane the following weekend before culminating at Sydney on July 16.

The first Test will mark only the second time the two sides have met in Western Australia after the Wallabies won 27-17 in 2010.

The series then moves to the fortress Suncorp Stadium where Australia will look to extend a 10-game win streak at the venue, including two victories over France last year and against World Cup holders South Africa.

The potential decider will be at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which hasn't hosted a rugby Test for 36 years, with Melbourne missing out.

"We are looking forward to welcoming England and Eddie back to Australia in July for what will be a highlight on the Australian sporting calendar in 2022," said Rugby Australia chief Andy Marinos.

"As we have a few wrongs to right from our encounter in November last year, both teams will be looking to build momentum leading into the 2023 Rugby World Cup and set down some clear markers.

"The rivalry between Australia and England is one that runs deep across many sports, and we look to forward to writing another chapter in its history this July," he added.

The two sides last met at Twickenham in November, when England won 32-15.

Marinos also announced the Australian women, or Wallaroos, will face Fiji and Japan at home next month as they build to the World Cup in New Zealand later this year.

© 2022 AFP