War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine:

Talks to continue Tuesday

A fourth round of talks between Ukraine and Russia, held by videoconference, pauses without a breakthrough and is to resume Tuesday.

Ukraine said at the talks it was demanding "peace, an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops".

'23 dead' in attack on rebel region

Russia says 23 people were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on the separatist stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, calling it a "war crime".

Strike on TV tower, nine die

Nine people die and another nine are injured when Russian forces hit a television tower outside the western Ukrainian city of Rivne, local authorities say.

Kyiv hemmed in

Russian air strikes kill at least two in the capital Kyiv, now hemmed in on two sides and drained of more than half of its three million residents.

Russia could take 'full control'

As Russian forces surround several Ukrainian cities, Moscow warns it could place them under the Kremlin's "full control".

A Kremlin spokesman says Russian forces have so far held off on a full-scale onslaught on large cities "because the civilian losses would be large" but that Moscow "does not rule out the possibility of putting large cities under its full control".

Food system 'meltdown'

UN chief Antonio Guterres warns that the world must act to prevent a "hurricane of hunger and a meltdown of the global food system" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky to address Congress

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the US Congress by video link-up on Wednesday, House and Senate leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer announce.

Congress last week approved nearly $14 billion in aid to Ukraine.

China hits back over aid claim

China accuses Washington of spreading "disinformation" over Beijing's role in the Ukraine conflict, without directly addressing reports in US media that Russia is seeking Chinese military and economic aid.

Chernobyl without power again

Ukraine says the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, has lost power for the second time since falling into Russian hands at the start of the invasion.

New EU sanctions

The EU adopts new sanctions against Russia, hitting individuals and companies "implicated in the assault on Ukraine". Diplomats say the oligarch Roman Abramovich is among those listed.

Moscow says West wants 'artificial default'

Russia's finance ministry accuses foreign nations of trying to force the country into an "artificial default" through unprecedented sanctions.

Moscow says it will meet its debt obligations but warned it could make repayments in rubles, rather than the currency of issue.

Cars leave Mariupol via safe corridor

More than 160 civilian cars drive out of the besieged southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol along a humanitarian evacuation route, the city authorities say.

The successful evacuation comes after several failed attempts with Russian forces surrounding the port city on the Azov Sea.

Nearly 2,200 residents have been killed and heavy Russian bombardment has left 400,000 inhabitants with no running water or heating and food scarce, the authorities say.

Call for Council of Europe expulsion

Ukraine demands that Russia be "immediately" expelled from the Council of Europe, saying it has no right to remain a member of the pan-European rights body after invading its neighbour.

2.8 million flee

Almost 2.8 million people have fled the war in Ukraine.

