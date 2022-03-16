War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Buildings in Kyiv have been hit in recent days

Kyiv (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

- 'Remember Pearl Harbor', Zelensky tells Congress -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky likens the invasion of his country to the attack on Pearl Harbor that drew the US into World War II.

"Our country experienced the same every day," he tells the US Congress in a video address, calling again for the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine. US lawmakers give him a standing ovation.

Invasion going to plan: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the West's "economic blitzkrieg" against Moscow has failed, while admitting the situation is "not easy" for Russians.

In a televised meeting he says the invasion is going to plan and announces an increase in all social payments.

Ten killed in bread queue

Ukraine says 10 people were killed after coming under fire while queueing for bread in the northern city of Chernigiv.

Mariupol theatre hit

Authorities in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol say that Russian forces hit a theatre where "hundreds" of civilians were taking shelter.

Explosions in central Kyiv

Dull booms echo across central Kyiv, which is under a 35-hour curfew due to what its mayor called a "difficult and dangerous moment".

Ukraine rejects neutrality

Ukraine rejects proposals put forward by Russia during peace talks for it to become a neutral country, like Austria or Sweden.

'Unprecedented' US weapons aid

US President Joe Biden announces $1 billion in new security help and the deployment of longer-range weapons to Ukraine.

No NATO forces for Ukraine

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance is not planning to send forces to Ukraine, after Poland called for it to deploy a peacekeeping mission there.

UN court orders invasion suspension

The UN's top court orders Russia to suspend its invasion of Ukraine, saying it is "profoundly concerned" by Moscow's use of force "which raises very serious issues in international law".

US-Russia call

The US and Russia engage in their first high-level contact since the invasion began.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan tells General Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council that "if Russia is serious about diplomacy" it should "stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns".

News sites blocked

Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor blocks access to at least 32 media websites, ramping up a crackdown on the media launched after the start of the war.

Media affected include the BBC, the award-winning investigative website Bellingcat and regional site Permdaily.ru.

Payment day for Russia

Russia is due to make an interest payment on its foreign debt as Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict have raised concerns that Moscow could default.

Moscow is due to pay $117 million (107 million euros) on two dollar-denominated bonds. It says it will service its debt in rubles.

Out of Council of Europe

Russia ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe after over a quarter of a century of membership in the pan-European rights body.

Refugees top 3 million

More than three million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion, the UN migration agency IOM says.

Armend NIMANI AFP

Around half are minors, says the UN children's agency.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, says 1.8 million people have fled to Poland.

