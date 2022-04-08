War in Ukraine: Latest developments

A rocket attack on a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk killed dozens on Friday

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

- 39 killed at train station -

At least 39 people are killed, including four children, in a rocket attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk that is being used for civilian evacuations, according to Ukraine's SBU security service.

AFP journalists on the scene see the bodies of at least 30 people grouped and lying under plastic sheets next to the station.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky describes Russia as an "evil with no limits" after the attack, in which he says 300 were injured. The European Union says the attack is "horrifying".

Russia's defence ministry accuses Kyiv of carrying out the attack, saying in a statement it wanted to use fleeing residents "as a 'human shield' to defend the positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces."

- Eastern evacuation -

The attack comes as civilians in eastern Ukraine struggle to evacuate, after officials tell them they have a "last chance" to avoid a major Russian offensive expected in the Donbas region.

Russia has redeployed its troops towards the east and south, aiming to create a land link between occupied Crimea and the Moscow-backed separatist statelets of Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas.

EU chief to Kyiv

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that she is en route to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, along with the bloc's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell.

They are to meet with President Zelensky.

Borodianka 'horrific'

The destruction left by Russian troops in the town of Borodianka outside of Kyiv is "much more horrific" than the situation uncovered in the nearby town of Bucha, Zelensky says.

Ukraine's president has warned of worse horrors in the town of Borodianka Genya SAVILOV AFP

Ukraine's prosecutor general says 26 bodies have been recovered from underneath two destroyed apartment buildings there.

New sanctions

The European Union approves an embargo on Russian coal -- the first time the bloc has targeted the energy sector -- and the closing of its ports to Russian vessels. It also says it has frozen nearly 29.5 billion euros in Russian and Belarusian assets so far.

The Group of Seven industrialised nations agrees to a ban on new investments in key sectors and fresh export restrictions, as well as the phasing out of Russian coal.

Britain announces sanctions on the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

UN rights body suspension

The UN General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.

It is only the second ever suspension of a country from the council, after Libya in 2011.

Record food prices

World food prices hit an all-time high in March as Russia's invasion of breadbasket Ukraine has disrupted wheat and coarse grain exports, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization says.

The FAO's food price index surged by 12.6 percent between February and March, "making a giant leap to a new highest level since its inception in 1990", the FAO says.

Zelensky urges gas ban, arms

Zelensky urges the West to impose "Molotov cocktail" sanctions on Moscow, including a ban on Russian gas, and appeals for more weapons as he addresses Finnish MPs.

He scolds "those who are making us wait, wait for the things that we need badly, wait for the means of protecting our lives."

Ukraine controls border region

Ukrainian forces are in control of the northeast region of Sumy along the border with Russia, governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky says on social media.

He warns: "the region is not safe. There are many areas that have been mined and are still not cleared."

