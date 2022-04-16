War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukrainian stamps marked 'Russian warship, Go...!', depicting the Moskva missile cruiser, which has been sunk

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

Russia renews attacks on Kyiv

Russia steps up air strikes on military facilities in Kyiv, a day after warning it will renew its assault on the capital in response to what it says are Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil.

Moscow says it used sea-based, long-range missiles to hit a tank factory on Saturday.

Kremlin retaliates over warship

On Friday, Russian strikes seriously damage the Vizar plant, near Kyiv's international airport, which produces Neptune cruise missiles.

Neptunes were allegedly used to hit Russia's Moskva warship, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet. The vessel has sunk.

"The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on Russian territory," the defence ministry in Moscow says.

- Zelensky warns over nuclear weapons -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia could use nuclear weapons out of frustration at battlefield setbacks, echoing comments by CIA director William Burns.

He says "all of the world" should be worried that Russia "began to speak about... nuclear weapons or some chemical weapons".

"For them, life of the people is nothing," he tells CNN. "Let's not be afraid -- be ready."

Strikes and evacuations

A Russian missile hits the airport in Aleksandria, 300 kilometres (185 miles) southeast of Kyiv, the city's mayor reports. There is no immediate news of casualties.

Ten people, including a baby, are killed in Russian strikes on a bus evacuating civilians from the Kharkiv region in the northeast, the authorities say on Friday.

In the southeast, around 2,900 civilians are evacuated to Zaporizhzhie from the besieged port of Mariupol and from Berdiansk, the authorities say.

The UN's World Food Programme has appealed for access to people trapped in war zones, including the besieged Black Sea port of Mariupol.

"It's one thing when people are suffering from the devastation of war. It's another thing when they're being starved to death," WFP director David Beasley says.

The Russian defence ministry says its artillery has killed around 30 "Polish mercenaries" in northeastern Ukraine, a move that could worsen already tense ties between Moscow and Warsaw.

Sanctions and reprisals

Amid escalating tit-for-tat sanctions, Russia bans entry to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several of his senior ministers.

"This step was taken as a response to London's unbridled information and political campaign aimed at isolating Russia internationally, creating conditions for restricting our country and strangling the domestic economy," the foreign ministry says.

The Kremlin also steps up a crackdown on dissent at home.

The government adds nine prominent Kremlin critics and journalists to its growing list of "foreign agents", and a Russian court orders the pre-trial jailing of a Siberian news editor for alleging that 11 riot police refused to join the military campaign in Ukraine.

Five million flee Ukraine

More than five million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, the United Nations says.

