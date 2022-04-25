War in Ukraine: Latest developments

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says he hopes that the war in Ukraine will hobble the Russian military

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

Advertising Read more

No deal on Mariupol corridor

Ukraine says Moscow has not agreed to its request for a humanitarian corridor to let wounded soldiers and civilians leave the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Earlier Russia's defence ministry announced it would "from 14:00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on April 25, 2022... unilaterally stop any hostilities, withdraw units to a safe distance and ensure the withdrawal of civilians".

US wants 'weakened' Russia

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says he hopes that the war in Ukraine will hobble the Russian military.

"We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can't do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine," he says after a visit to Kyiv with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He adds that Ukraine can win the war if it has the "right equipment."

Austin and Blinken pledge $700 million (653 million euros) in additional military aid during their visit.

US diplomats to return

Blinken confirms that US diplomats, withdrawn at the start of Russia's invasion, will gradually return to Kyiv. US President Joe Biden nominates career foreign service officer Bridget Brink to be the next US ambassador.

Several European countries have also reopened their embassies in Kyiv since Russia withdrew its forces from the region.

Putin congratulates Macron

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election following a run-off with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, seen as closer to Moscow.

"I sincerely wish you success in your state activities, as well as good health and well-being," Putin says in a telegram to the europhile Macron.

Russia says Ukraine drones downed

The governor of Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, says Russian forces shot down two Ukrainian drones near the boundary between the two countries, in Kursk's Rylsky district.

Roman Starovoyt says there were no casualties or damage.

In recent weeks, Russia has repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of launching strikes on its soil.

Ukraine proposes Mariupol talks

Ukraine has invited Russia to talks near Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steelworks, the last holdout of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in a devastated city largely under Moscow's control.

"We invited Russians to hold a special round of talks on the spot right next to the walls of Azovstal," says Oleksiy Arestovych, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Six more civilians killed

Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko says five civilians were killed Sunday and another five wounded in the eastern region as Ukrainians mark a sombre Orthodox Easter.

Also in eastern Ukraine, the Kharkiv prosecutor's office reports one woman killed and a man wounded by shrapnel.

5.2 million refugees

More than 5.2 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia launched its invasion two months ago, with over 45,000 joining their ranks in the past 24 hours, the UN says.

burs-jmy/jv

© 2022 AFP