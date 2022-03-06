Warner, Khawaja take Australia to 138-0 in first Pakistan Test

Australia's Usman Khawaja, who was born in Pakistan, plays a shot during the third day of play in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi (Pakistan) (AFP) – Openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner helped Australia reach 138 without loss in their first innings Sunday as the tourists responded strongly on the third day of the opening Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Khawaja was on 70 and Warner 60 as Australia set off rapidly in chase of Pakistan's first-innings 476-4 declared.

The tourists need another 139 to avoid the follow-on with all 10 wickets in hand after busily scoring at more than four an over in the morning session, a contrast to the Pakistan first innings which lasted two days and 162 overs.

Pakistan's seam bowling duo and their three slow bowlers found the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch as unresponsive as the tourists did on the first two days when only four wickets fell, with little spin and no reverse swing.

But Pakistan only had themselves to blame for not making a crucial breakthrough as Khawaja was dropped twice in a clumsy fielding display by the hosts.

Fawad Alam spilled a straightforward chance at gully off a miscued cut when Khawaja was on 22, much to the disappointment of bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The Pakistan-born Khawaja took full advantage of the reprieve, hitting three successive boundaries before reaching his 15th Test half-century off just 67 balls.

He was also let off by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan this time when Khawaja, on 62, gloved a chance while trying to reverse-sweep spinner Nauman Ali.

Khawaja, who scored a century in each innings upon his recall to the side in January for the Ashes Test in Sydney, at lunch had plundered 12 fours off 104 balls in his 70 .

At the other end fellow left-hander Warner had faced 97 balls for his 60 with 11 boundaries.

Australia are on their first tour to Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to tour the country over security fears.

