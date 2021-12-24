Washington's Everett hurt in crash that killed passenger

Deshazor Everett of the Washington Football Team huddles up with his teammates before an NFL game against the New York Giants in 2019

Washington (AFP) – Washington Football Team defender Deshazor Everett was hurt and his passenger killed in a single-car crash outside the US capital city, police in Loudon County, Virgina, confirmed on Friday.

Everett, a seven-year NFL veteran, was the driver of the car, which investigators said left the road, struck several trees and rolled over on Thursday night.

His passenger, identified by authorities as 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters, died of her injuries at a local hospital, where Everett was being treated for "serious but non life-threatening" injuries, the NFL team said.

"We've been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett," the team said in a statement. "A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Everett, 29, has played in all 14 games this season, most of his appearances coming on special teams.

The sheriff's department said the cause of the wreck remained under investigation.

