Washington's Seals-Jones injured in collision with cameraman

Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones collides with a cameraman in the first quarter of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles

Washington (AFP) – Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was stretchered off with a neck injury on Sunday after colliding with a sideline cameraman in the team's NFL game against Philadelphia Eagles.

The scary moment came near the end zone after Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke tried to find Seals-Jones. The play was broken up and Seals-Jones's momentum carried him straight into the cameraman, who was also laid out.

The Fox television broadcast said he was later able to return to work.

But Seals-Jones was placed on a backboard and taken from the field, the team later saying he was ruled out for the rest of the game with a neck injury.

