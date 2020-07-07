Eagles slam Jackson over 'appalling' social media posts

Advertising Read more

Los Angeles (AFP)

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson denied accusations of anti-semitism after a series of social media posts condemned by his team on Tuesday as "offensive and appalling."

Jackson triggered an outcry after posting comments he attributed to Adolf Hitler and separate posts praising Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on his Instagram page.

"(White Jews) will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were," one excerpt read.

Jackson also shared posts about Farrakhan, who has been branded anti-semitic by the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center, a prominent anti-racism watchdog.

Jackson later addressed his posts in an Instagram message late on Monday.

"Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way," Jackson wrote. "I have no hatred in my heart towards no one!! Equality equality."

The Eagles, meanwhile, condemned Jackson's posts in a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, hinting that the team may take disciplinary action against the 33-year-old receiver.

"We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts," the Eagles said. "Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling.

"They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization.

"We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action."

© 2020 AFP