Facebook takes down accounts linked to Trump ally Roger Stone

A Facebook investigation linked Roger Stone -- the longtime ally of President Donald Trump who has been convicted on federal criminal charges -- to dozens of social media accounts spreading misinformation before and after the 2016 election

Facebook on Wednesday said accounts of Roger Stone, a longtime ally of US president Donald Trump, were taken down due to deceptive activity dating back to the 2016 US election.

Stone's personal accounts at Facebook and Instagram were among those removed in a crackdown on "inauthentic coordinated behavior" uncovered with the help of information unearthed by the Robert Mueller investigation, according to Facebook head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher.

Stone, who has been convicted on charges of lying and witness tampering in a federal investigation, was linked to more than Facebook and Instagram accounts, and dozens of pages involved in the actions before and after the 2016 election.

Page administrators and account owners in the US network posted about local politics in Florida; hacked materials released by Wikileaks ahead of the US 2016 election; candidates in the 2016 primaries and general election, as well as Stone himself and his trial, according to Facebook.

While the activity dates back several years, Facebook uncovered the network as a result of the public release of search warrants from special counsel Mueller's investigation.

A Facebook investigation linked that network to Stone and his associates.

"We want to make sure these assets, most of which are dormant, can't be reactivated and used in the upcoming election," Gleicher said.

"Roger Stone's personal account and his branded assets will be coming down as part of this network because we saw them deeply involved with activity."

