Dutch short track world champion Lara van Ruijven dead at 27 - ISU

Lara van Ruijven (right) with Yara van Kerkhof, Suzanne Schulting and Rianne de Vries after winning the 3000 metre relay final during the ISU World Cup Final in Dordrecht in February this year

Paris (AFP)

World champion short track speed skater Lara van Ruijven died on Friday after a short illness at the age of 27, the International Skating Union (ISU) reported on its website.

Van Ruijven had been in a hospital in Perpignan, France, for two weeks after falling ill during a training camp.

She was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder, placed in a coma and underwent surgery.

However, the ISU, quoting the Royal Dutch Skating Federation (KNSB), said she died on Friday evening.

"The ISU is very saddened by the news of Lara's passing," said ISU president Jan Dijkema.

"The entire skating community is in shock and mourning this terrible loss."

At the world short track speed skating championships in Sofia in 2019, van Ruijven became the first Dutch woman to win a world title, taking the 500m gold medal.

© 2020 AFP