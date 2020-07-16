France takes 93 million euro slice out of 'ham cartel'

French consumers and slaughterhouses both lost out as cold cut makers engaged in a cartel

Paris (AFP)

France's anti-trust authority handed out 93 million euros ($106 million) in fines on Thursday to a dozen firms for engaging in a cartel that hogged the market on ham and cold cuts.

"The manufacturers involved... worked in concert in order to purchase cuts of ham from slaughterhouses at lower prices and/or were fixing the price increases for the cold meat products they intended to charge mass-market retailers for their branded products," the Competition Authority said.

France's leading maker of ham and cold cuts, the Cooperl cooperative, received the biggest fine at 35.5 million euros.

The owner of the Intermarche supermarket chain was also fined 31.7 million.

