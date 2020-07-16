West Indies bowl in second Test against England

Advertising Read more

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP)

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field in the second Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The West Indies were unchanged from the side that won the first Test at the Ageas Bowl by four wickets last week.

By contrast, England made four changes, with fast bowler Jofra Archer dramatically left out for a breach of the bio-secure regulations.

England captain Joe Root returned in place of dropped batsman Joe Denly after missing the first Test to attend the birth of his second child.

England had already announced they would be resting pacemen James Anderson and Mark Wood from the second Test after both played at Southampton.

But Stuart Broad, second behind Anderson in England's all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers, was recalled after being controversially rested for the first Test.

Chris Woakes and Sam Curran also returned to complete England's pace attack.

Rain delayed the scheduled 1000 GMT start by 90 minutes, with Holder hoping his bowlers could take advantage of the overcast conditions.

Victory in either of the two remaining Tests at Old Trafford would see the West Indies clinch their first series win in England for 32 years.

