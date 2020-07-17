Maro Itoje is latest England star to commit future to Saracens

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Maro Itoje has followed Owen Farrell and other England stars in committing his future to Saracens despite the club's relegation to the Championship over salary cap breaches.

Farrell, Jamie George, Elliot Daly and brothers Mako and Billy Vunipola have all confirmed they are staying at the London club, who will play in the second tier next season after a points deduction for breaking the rules.

Itoje, who has 38 England caps, made his debut for reigning Premiership and European champions Saracens in 2014.

The 25-year-old lock, who has also represented the British and Irish Lions, has made 119 club appearances to date.

"I’m massively excited to be a part of this club," Itoje said. "I've been part of Saracens since I was 14 years old, and we've had some great memories.

"The culture at Saracens is second to none and I think that’s evident for everyone to see. I’m really looking forward to the future."

Director of rugby Mark McCall said he was "thrilled" that Itoje had committed his future to the club.

"On and off the field, Maro is a diligent, professional and thoughtful individual, who sets the example of what it means to use every opportunity you are given to improve," he said.

"At 25, it is very exciting to think where he can take his game, this team and our club in the future."

