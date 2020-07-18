Rain delays third day of second England-West Indies Test

Advertising Read more

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Rain delayed the scheduled 11:00 am local time (1000 GMT) start of the third day's play in the second Test between England and the West Indies at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The pitch and square remained fully covered when the players should have been walking out and, with rain still falling steadily from grey skies, prospects of any action before lunch appeared unlikely.

West Indies will resume on 32-1, with Kraigg Brathwaite six not out and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph 14 not out, in reply to England's first-innings 469-9 declared.

England's total was built on all-rounder Ben Stokes' 176 and opener Dom Sibley's painstaking 120, with the pair putting on 260 for the fourth wicket.

Joe Root, the returning England captain, declared with an hour to play before Friday's close and then saw Sam Curran have John Campbell lbw.

It was a much-needed wicket for England who, having taken the decision to rest James Anderson and Mark Wood, found themselves without another of their pacemen in Jofra Archer.

The quick was ruled out of this match for a breach of the bio-secure regulations governing the series after making an unauthorised return home following West Indies' four-wicket win in the first Test at Southampton last week.

If West Indies win one of the remaining two Tests of this campaign -- both being staged in Manchester -- they will secure their first series victory in England for 32 years.

© 2020 AFP