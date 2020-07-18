Red Bull play 'joker' to adjust cars ahead of Hungarian GP

Advertising Read more

Budapest (AFP)

Red Bull used its first technical 'joker' of the season overnight Friday to make set-up changes to their Formula One cars ahead of qualifying for this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The team broke a technical curfew, which bans them from working within the confines of the circuit for an eight-hour period, to tweak Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon's cars in a bid to improve their speed and performance at the Hungaroring, which will host the GP on Sunday.

Teams are allowed to break the curfew twice a season.

Thai driver Albon said the team had been set back by the poor weather at the track.

"We are trying to understand the car at a new circuit after two weeks at the Red Bull Ring and then, with the downpour, we couldn't really do anything in second practice," said Albon.

The team had a challenging time in Friday's practice with Verstappen eighth in the dry session in the morning, five places ahead of Albon.

