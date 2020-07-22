Parma win battle of penalties with Napoli to end slump

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Gianluca Caprari and Dejan Kulusevski ended a miserable run for Parma with the goals strikes in a 2-1 Serie A win over Napoli on Wednesday, in a match in which all three goals were scored from the penalty spot.

A run of six defeats and one draw in Parma's previous seven matches was brought to an end thanks to the two spot-kicks which came late in each half.

It was a second loss since the return of football in Italy for Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli, whose Champions League last 16, second leg match against Barcelona is weeks away.

Napoli, already through to the Europa League after winning the Italian Cup, remain seventh with three games left to play, as Parma move up to 10.

A Mario Rui foul gave the hosts the chance to pull ahead in first half stoppage time with Caprari turning in a penalty at the Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Skipper Lorenzo Insigne pulled Napoli level in the 54th minute following an Alberto Grassi handball.

But Kulusevski grabbed the win for the hosts three minutes from time after earning another penalty against Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Inter Milan host Fiorentina later Wednesday looking to stall Juventus' push for a ninth consecutive title.

Juve can seal the title with a win over 16th-placed Udinese on Thursday if Inter Milan, who are eight points behind the champions, fail to win at the San Siro.

© 2020 AFP