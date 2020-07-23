Former Arsenal boss Emery named as new Villarreal coach

Emery was sacked by Arsenal last November

Advertising Read more

Madrid (AFP)

Villarreal announced on Thursday that former Arsenal and Sevilla boss Unai Emery is taking over as the La Liga club's coach from the sacked Javi Calleja.

The 48-year-old Emery was dismissed by Arsenal last November with the Gunners on a seven-match winless streak, their worst run since 1992.

He led Sevilla to three straight Europa League titles from 2014-16 before winning five major trophies with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

"Villarreal CF has reached an agreement with Unai Emery for the Basque manager to be Yellows head coach for the next three seasons," Villarreal said in a statement.

Villarreal parted ways with former player Calleja this week despite him taking the club to a fifth-placed finish in La Liga.

Influential midfielder Santi Cazorla, who has since joined Qatari side Al-Sadd, also left the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Emery reached the Europa League final last season with Arsenal, losing to London rivals Chelsea.

Villarreal are set to return to Europe's second-tier competition next term.

© 2020 AFP