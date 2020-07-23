Juve miss chance to seal title with Udinese defeat

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Juventus fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at Udinese on Thursday to miss the chance to seal the Serie A title for the ninth time in a row.

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt had put the defending champions ahead three minutes before the break in Udine.

But a diving Ilija Nestorovski header seven minutes after the break got Udinese level with Seko Fofana scoring the winner in injury time.

Juventus remain six points ahead of second-placed Atalanta with three games left to play, and have another chance to seal the title for the 36th time at home against 14th-placed Sampdoria on Sunday.

Udinese earned a precious three points to move up to 15th position.

Lazio, 11 points behind Juventus in fourth, play at Cagliari later on Thursday.

