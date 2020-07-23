Malaysia govt criticised, mocked for crackdown on video making

Critics have accused Malaysia's government of using outdated legislation on video making to stifle dissent

Kuala Lumpur (AFP)

Malaysia on Thursday said a licence would be required to make any video in the country, even those posted on social media platforms like TikTok, sparking a storm of criticism.

Critics slammed it as the latest move by authorities to silence dissent and independent media -- while others jokingly posted clips of cats, asking if they needed official permission.

The announcement was triggered by a row with Al Jazeera over a documentary made in Malaysia, which has infuriated officials and for which they claim the Qatar-based broadcaster did not get the necessary licence.

Al Jazeera insists it did not need one for the programme.

But addressing parliament Thursday, Communications Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said anyone making any video, including for social media, needed official permission under current laws.

Observers said such broad enforcement of the rules would be impossible, however, and the opposition accused the government of trying to use outdated legislation to stifle criticism.

"By enforcing this law, (the) government is basically making... filming an illegal activity in Malaysia," said opposition lawmaker Wong Shu Qi.

"Will the government take action against all TikTok users? Will the government request every YouTuber to apply for a licence?"

The current law regulating video making in Malaysia dates back to 1981, and is a broad piece of legislation that officially requires anyone producing a video to get a licence from a government agency.

Some were amused more than outraged by the announcement, however, trolling Saifuddin and posting mocking videos.

Alongside a clip of his pet cat, one Twitter user commented: "Just letting you know that I do not have a... licence to publish this film."

The Al Jazeera documentary focused on the plight of migrant workers in Malaysia but it angered the government.

Six of the broadcaster's journalists, including five Australians, were called in for police questioning this month.

Concerns have been growing in Malaysia about worsening media freedom since a reformist government collapsed and a scandal-plagued party seized power in March.

