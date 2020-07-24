Norway reimposes quarantine for Spain travellers, but not Tom Cruise

Advertising Read more

Oslo (AFP)

Norway on Friday reimposed quarantine on arrivals from Spain over a spike in virus cases, but also said such restrictions would not apply to the team behind the latest "Mission: Impossible" blockbuster.

Star Tom Cruise and the rest of the crew will be allowed to enter the country in the autumn to film scenes for the seventh installment of the action franchise without facing any quarantine requirements, regardless of their previous destinations.

The filming "will take place under a strict health regime and the members of the production will be kept apart from others during their stay in Norway", Agriculture Minister Olaug Bollestad told a news conference.

"This means not everyone will be able to see these beautiful guys because they will be kept relatively apart," she added.

The filming, partly subsidised by the Norwegian Film Institute to the tune of nearly five million euros, is due to take place amid the majestic fjords of the northwest.

Bollestad said the film was important to show the world "the nature, culture and history" of Norway, which also featured in the last installment, "Mission: Impossible - Fallout".

By contrast, Norway has reimposed restrictions on travel to Spain, after a rise in coronavirus cases.

Travellers from Spain will have to quarantine themselves for 10 days when they arrive in Norway, adding to similar measures for those from Portugal, Luxembourg, Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria.

Norway currently has its outbreak under control, with only three people hospitalised on Friday. It has recorded 9,085 cases and 255 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

