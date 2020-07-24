'We are not arrogant' Klopp tells Lampard to move on

Angry words were exchanged between Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard in Liverpool's 5-3 win over Chelsea on Wednesday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back at his Chelsea counterpart Frank Lampard by suggesting the Blues boss still has a lot to learn after branding the new English champions "arrogant."

During Liverpool's 5-3 win between the sides on Wednesday, Lampard became embroiled in a row with Klopp's assistant Pepijn Lijnders over a foul that led to the free-kick from which Trent Alexander-Arnold scored to make it 2-0.

"Fair play to Liverpool Football Club, they've won the league, but also don't get too arrogant with it," Lampard said in a post-match interview.

Klopp rejected that suggestion and said Lampard should learn to let any confrontations during the 90 minutes go at full time.

"You cannot hit me and my bench with something like that because we are not arrogant," said Klopp.

"Frank was obviously in a really competitive mood and I respect that a lot. From my point of view in this sort of situation you can say pretty much what you want. For me, after the game it is completely over.

"I said a lot in the past because it is pure emotion, he came here to win the game or get a point, to make Champions League qualification, and I respect that a lot.

"But what he has to learn is to finish it with the final whistle and he didn't do that."

A clip of the foul-mouthed argument between the benches went viral with Lampard's words clearly audible in an empty stadium.

"I think in terms of the language I used, I do regret that, because I think these things get replayed a lot on social media," said Lampard.

"I've got two young daughters who are on social media, so I do regret that."

On the field, Lampard has to concentrate on getting at least a point from Sunday's visit of Wolves to Stamford Bridge to ensure Chelsea secure a place in the Champions League next season.

The visitors need a victory to guarantee a place in the Europa League next season.

Chelsea will also be sure of a top-four finish if Manchester United win at Leicester.

"What is absolutely important is the players focus on themselves because it is in our own hands, and that is the job I'll do because we can't affect what is going on elsewhere," added Lampard.

"We have to try to get over the line. We have character in the group, we have quality and we have a good opponent coming and it is on us now."

