Palermo organisers 'confident' of Halep quarantine exemption

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Simona Halep should be eligible for an exception to compete in the Palermo WTA event, which will mark the season's resumption after a five-month suspension, despite all Romanians needing to quarantine on arrival in Italy, organisers said Saturday.

"Halep should participate in the 31st Palermo Ladies Open," tournament director Oliviero Palma said on Twitter.

"We are waiting official clarification from the competent authorities, but we are confident.

"Following a literal interpretation of the provisions in force, it seems that workers, therefore professional athletes too, should be exempted from the mandatory quarantine."

Organisers of the clay court event, starting on August 3, are pleading with government officials to lift the self-isolation requirement for Wimbledon champion Halep.

The Minister of Health signed an order on Friday imposing a 14-day quarantine on entry into Italy for all those who had been in Romania and Bulgaria during the previous two weeks.

Meanwhile, Palermo tennis organisers said they were awaiting confirmation from world number three Karolina Pliskova whether she will compete.

The first players will start arriving on Sunday for the qualifying round.

"All of them, starting from Tuesday, will undergo the coronavirus test. Subsequently, it will be repeated every four days," organisers added.

© 2020 AFP