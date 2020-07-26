Six-wicket Broad puts England on top in West Indies decider

West Indies wicketkeeper Dowrich was hit in the face by a Gabriel delivery that burst through his gloves

Advertising Read more

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Stuart Broad took six wickets as England built a strong position in the deciding third Test despite the West Indies avoiding the follow-on at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Broad's haul of 6-31 in 14 overs helped the hosts bundle out the West Indies for 197 in reply to England's first-innings 369 that featured his dashing 62.

He took all the West Indies wickets to fall on Sunday's third day in a burst of 4-14 in four overs.

England then reached 86-0 in their second innings at tea -- a lead of 258 runs.

Rory Burns was 38 not out and Dom Sibley 40 not out.

England had decided there was sufficient time left not to promote Ben Stokes up the order in a search for quick runs as they had done in their 113-run win in the second Test that levelled the series at 1-1.

Burns, twice dismissed by Roston Chase already this series, almost fell to the off-spinner on 12 when he was beaten by a sharply turning delivery, only for substitute wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, who had gathered the ball, to slip and miss the stumping chance.

- Dowrich injury -

Da Silva was on the field after first-choice keeper Shane Dowrich had been hit in the face by a 90mph delivery from Shannon Gabriel that burst through his gloves.

One-day international wicketkeeper Shai Hope, in the Test side as a batsman, initially took over behind the stumps.

But match officials then gave permission for Da Silva, not in the original XI for this match, to come on.

Earlier, England captain Joe Root, perhaps remembering how Dowrich had struggled against the short ball in the second Test, initially deployed Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes on Sunday.

But Dowrich made a useful 37 before he was last man out to give Broad his 497th Test wicket.

West Indies, looking to retain the Wisden Trophy they won in the Caribbean last year, resumed still needing 33 more runs to avoid the follow-on at 137-6.

West Indies captain Jason Holder was 24 not out and Dowrich unbeaten on 10.

The pair had shared an unbroken stand of 295 during the West Indies' 381-run win in the first Test in their native Barbados last year.

Holder, however, appeared to be out for 38 when, with West Indies needing four more to make England bat again, he clipped Woakes to midwicket, where a diving Ollie Pope held a brilliant catch.

But a replay check by the umpires revealed Woakes had bowled a no-ball.

Holder then ensured the follow-on was avoided by pulling Woakes for four.

But a stand of 68 ended when Holder was lbw to Broad, bowling a fuller length than Archer or Woakes, for 46.

Rahkeem Cornwall went the same way before Broad, controversially omitted from England's first-Test loss at Southampton, had Kemar Roach caught by first slip Root for a duck.

Dowrich cover-drove Broad for a superb back-foot four before he holed out.

The only seam bowlers to have taken more Test wickets than the 34-year-old Broad are his longtime England new-ball colleague James Anderson (589) and the retired pair of Australia's Glenn McGrath (563) and the West Indies' Courtney Walsh (519).

© 2020 AFP