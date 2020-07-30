Jimenez sets new record with 707th European Tour start

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Miguel Angel Jimenez made history on Thursday when he teed off at the English Open to make his 707th start on the European Tour, surpassing Sam Torrance's record.

The Spaniard, who has 21 wins on the tour, became the oldest winner in European Tour history in 2014 aged 50 years and 133 days after his victory at the Spanish Open.

One of seven brothers, Jimenez, 571st in the world rankings, took up golf as a 15-year-old while picking up balls at the range and caddying.

The 56-year-old, who earned his European Tour card in 1988, said: "It's great, it's amazing, 32 years moving around the world but I really miss one thing here, it's the public because it would be amazing if I could see all of you here and all my friends in the UK, always coming to see me play golf."

The English Open, taking place behind closed doors at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club in central England, is the second tournament in the six-event British swing.

