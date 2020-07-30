Napoli owner wants Champions League game moved from Barcelona

Advertising Read more

Milan (AFP)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said on Thursday that the Italian club's Champions League last 16, second leg game against Barcelona should be moved from Spain where there is a new wave of coronavirus cases.

"I hear a lot of perplexity and fear coming from Spain and they acting as if nothing is wrong. What does it take to say, 'Don't go to Barcelona but rather go to Portugal, Germany or Geneva'?" De Laurentiis told journalists.

Barcelona are due to host Napoli on August 8 in the Camp Nou with both sides 1-1 after the first leg in Naples in February, with the winner going on to the quarter-finals in Lisbon, Portugal.

"It they have decided that the Champions League is in Portugal and the Europa League in Germany, I think we can go to Portugal or Germany for the round of 16, I don't understand why we should stay in a city that presents major problems."

