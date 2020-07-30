Perez self-isolates after 'inconclusive' coronavirus test

Advertising Read more

Silverstone (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Mexico's Sergio Perez is self-isolating after returning an inconclusive Covid-19 test ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, his team said.

The Racing Point driver was absent from Thursday's official media activities as he awaited the outcome of a second test.

"@SChecoPerez is not at the circuit today following an inconclusive test result. He is self-isolating awaiting the results of a retest," tweeted Racing Point.

Formula One has a strict protocol for all involved at a Grand Prix with all personnel tested before each event and every five days.

The truncated F1 season has so far seen more than 15,000 tests with only two positive results. Both of those were for local set-up staff.

Perez was scheduled to take part in a video conference with his team-mate Lance Stroll on Thursday, but the Canadian sat alone as he answered questions.

His team said that Perez had not returned to Mexico since the Hungarian Grand Prix ten days earlier.

If Perez's second test delivers a positive result, he will be replaced by one of two reserve drivers – fellow-Mexican Esteban Gutierrez or Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne.

Speaking before the Covid-19 delayed season began in Austria, Formula One chairman and chief executive Chase Carey said the sport would not cancel an event if a driver returned a positive test.

"We encourage teams to have procedures in place so if an individual has to go into quarantine, we have the ability to quarantine them at a hotel and then to replace that individual," he said.

© 2020 AFP