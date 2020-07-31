Cardinals-Brewers game postponed due to coronavirus cases: reports

Miller Park was to be the site of the Milwaukee Brewers' MLB home opener Friday

New York (AFP)

The Milwaukee Brewers have called off Friday's scheduled Major League Baseball game against St. Louis after the visiting Cardinals had multiple positive COVID-19 tests, according to multiple reports.

MLB Network, USA Today and ESPN reported the postponement, with ESPN and USA Today detailing the Cardinals testing positive for the coronavirus that postponed the start of the campaign from March until last week.

The Brewers and Cardinals were to open a three-game series at Miller Park in Milwaukee with an afternoon contest on Friday.

The postponement for the first MLB outbreak outside the East Coast means six clubs will be idled on Friday due to the virus.

The Miami Marlins have been off since Monday after positive COVID-19 tests during their opening weekend of games at Philadelphia.

The team was quarantined at a Philadelphia hotel after a reported 17 players and two coaches tested positive, wiping out a planned three-game series against Washington in Miami this weekend as originally scheduled.

The Phillies have not played since facing the Marlins after two ballpark clubhouse attendants and a coach tested positive.

The New York Yankees did not play a planned series at Philadelphia over concerns about contracting the virus in the visitors' locker room and a planned weekend series between the Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays was also scrapped.

