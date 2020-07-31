Caterpillar reports big drop in profits amid murky outlook

Caterpillar said the outlook for the rest of the year remains uncertain but are not expected to get worse amide the coronavirus pandemic which hit sales in construction, energy and mining

New York (AFP)

Caterpillar reported a steep drop in second-quarter profits Friday amid weak demand from industrial clients and said its overall outlook remained clouded by the coronavirus.

The global industrial machinery manufacturer reported a big drop in quarterly earnings and said it had yet to see a pickup in demand for mining equipment despite higher copper prices

The company, which withdrew its full-year projection in March at the height of coronavirus lockdowns, said there are still too many unknowns to reinstate a forecast.

"Our financial results for the remainder of 2020 will depend on the duration of the pandemic and its impact on global economic conditions," Chief Executive Jim Umpleby said on a conference call with analysts.

Revenues fell in all three of Caterpillar's divisions, which manufacture machines for the construction, energy and mining industries.

Net income tumbled 71.7 percent to $458 million as revenues fell 30.7 percent to $10 billion.

Umpleby told analysts that based on current interactions with customers, sales trends in the third quarter were on a similar track to those in the second quarter.

"What we're saying is we're not expecting a further decline in sales to users," he said. "We don't expect things to get worse... and again, things could get better."

Umpleby said the company has yet to see a significant pickup in demand from mining companies, despite a recovery in copper prices amid higher demand in China.

"We continue to be positive on mining, medium and the long-term," he said. "It's not surprising that in the short-term, given what's happening with COVID, customers are being a bit cautious."

The company's share price fell 4.6 percent to $130.26 in mid-morning trading.

