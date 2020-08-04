Colombia ex-president says he'll be arrested over witness tampering

Former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe speaks to supporters in October 2019 at the headquarters of the Democratic Center political party in Bogota, after his hearing at the Supreme Court over witness tampering

Bogota (AFP)

Former president Alvaro Uribe said Tuesday that Colombia's Supreme Court has issued an arrest warrant against him for witness tampering.

"Being deprived of my freedom is very sad for me, my wife, my family and for the Colombians who still think I did something good for the homeland," Uribe wrote on Twitter.

The court itself has not published its decision but local media say Uribe, now a senator, is to be held under house arrest.

The 68-year-old, who is the political mentor of current leader Ivan Duque and the head of the ruling Democratic Center party, was president from 2002-10 and remains one of Colombia's most influential politicians.

On Tuesday the court held a hearing into his case, in which Uribe is accused of using his position as a senator to tamper with a witness.

He faces bribery and procedural fraud charges and could serve up to eight years in prison if convicted.

The right-wing politician was questioned by judges last October -- the first time a former president had appeared before Colombia's highest court.

In 2012, Uribe filed a complaint against leftist senator Ivan Cepeda, who Uribe says hatched a plot to falsely link him to paramilitary groups.

But in 2018, the court instead opened a witness tampering investigation against Uribe.

His efforts as president to stand up to Marxist guerrillas made Uribe a hero to some but saw him heavily criticized by others.

