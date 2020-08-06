Jakobsen team insist legal action will follow Tour of Poland crash

Advertising Read more

Brussels (AFP)

The team manager of stricken Tour of Poland cyclist Fabio Jakobsen insists he will sue Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen for the "dirty" move that caused the first stage horror crash, Belga reported on Thursday.

In the immediate aftermath of Wednesday's pile-up Deceuninck-Quick Step boss Patrick Lefevere said Groenewegen should be thrown in prison.

And Thursday he was still angry after his rider Jakobsen underwent five hours of surgery

"I confirm what I said on Twitter. It was a very dirty move from Groenewegen. We have already filed a complaint to the UCI (cycling's governing body) and we will file a complaint to the Polish police, we won't let this drop," Lefevere said.

"I have watched the sprint dozens of times and I cannot fathom why Groenewegen did that," he added.

Lefevere said he had been called by Groenwegen's Jumbo-Visma team boss.

"I told him he was a brave man to call me, and that I cannot understand why Groenewegen did what he did."

Jakobsen, 23, was thrown into and over a barrier at 80 kilometres (50 miles) an hour as he raced elbow-to-elbow with fellow Dutchman Groenewegen in a tight sprint to the line in Katowice in southern Poland.

Groenewegen veered suddenly to the right, squeezing his rival into the security wall. Jakobsen somersaulted over the barriers before colliding with a race official.

Organiser said on Thursday after visiting the hospital they were relieved at news of the Dutch national champion Jakobsen's stable condition.

